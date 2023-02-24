Velas Price Hits $0.0222 on Top Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 24th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $53.72 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00079370 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00056446 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000345 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00027242 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001103 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000269 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,418,346,926 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

