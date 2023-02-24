Verasity Price Tops $0.0078 on Major Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. Verasity has a market capitalization of $79.97 million and $17.06 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004300 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001117 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00012517 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.