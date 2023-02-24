Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

VCEL has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Vericel from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Vericel Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VCEL stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.50. 303,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,206. Vericel has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $43.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -84.72 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.69.

Insider Activity

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vericel will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 39,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $1,083,517.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,200.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vericel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new position in Vericel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,695,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Vericel by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vericel by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 908,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,943,000 after purchasing an additional 534,997 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Vericel by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 113,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Featured Articles

