Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Sold by Mcmorgan & Co. LLC

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,896,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,841,000 after buying an additional 65,157 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 15.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,821,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,314,000 after acquiring an additional 521,003 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,526,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,267,000 after purchasing an additional 57,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after purchasing an additional 18,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,369,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,011,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $287,972.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,074.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $79,627.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 117,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,422,915.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $287,972.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,074.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,685 shares of company stock valued at $644,154 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRNT shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Verint Systems to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.77. 172,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,482. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.78, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $56.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $225.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.43 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

