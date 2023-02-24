Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 54,168 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,168 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,213,856,000 after acquiring an additional 392,821 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 15.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,050,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,296 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 35.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,182 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MRO opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $33.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.40.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.71%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

