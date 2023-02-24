Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 189,559 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 189,559 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.08% of Jabil worth $5,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

Jabil Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE JBL opened at $83.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.84. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 40.43%. On average, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, EVP Kenneth S. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 337,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,644,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, EVP Kenneth S. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 337,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,644,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 14,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,011,512.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,273.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,632 shares of company stock worth $16,094,489 in the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

