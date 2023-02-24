Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $16.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.36. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $230,880,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 32.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after buying an additional 4,693,256 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,665,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,173,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 57.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,207,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,910,000 after buying an additional 2,634,928 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertiv Company Profile

VRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.