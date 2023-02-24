Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Vertiv Stock Down 2.8 %

Vertiv stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average of $13.36. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 18,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 450.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 377,884 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertiv Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vertiv to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

