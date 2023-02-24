Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases Earnings Results

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Vertiv had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $16.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vertiv to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upgraded Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.75 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Vertiv Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 274.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

