Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.17-$1.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.45 billion-$6.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.06 billion. Vertiv also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.17-1.27 EPS.

VRT stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.72. 112,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,254,928. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $17.88.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 1.35%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen raised shares of Vertiv from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.75 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vertiv by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 40.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 18,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vertiv by 450.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 377,884 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

