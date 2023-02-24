VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-$2.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -. VICI Properties also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.10-2.13 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on VICI. Raymond James downgraded VICI Properties from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.77.
VICI Properties Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of VICI stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $33.29. 10,748,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,803,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average of $32.84. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69.
VICI Properties Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,955,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VICI Properties by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,327 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 223.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in VICI Properties by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,429,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,465 shares during the last quarter.
About VICI Properties
VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VICI Properties (VICI)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.