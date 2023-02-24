VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-$2.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -. VICI Properties also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.10-2.13 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on VICI. Raymond James downgraded VICI Properties from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Shares of VICI stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $33.29. 10,748,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,803,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average of $32.84. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,955,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VICI Properties by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,327 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 223.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in VICI Properties by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,429,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,465 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

