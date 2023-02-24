Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vicor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Vicor Price Performance

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $56.32 on Friday. Vicor has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $100.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 77.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.98.

Insider Transactions at Vicor

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Vicor had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $105.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicor

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Vicor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vicor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Vicor by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 58,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at $650,000. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Featured Articles

