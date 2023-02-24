Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $105.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.23 million. Vicor had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Vicor Stock Down 29.4 %

NASDAQ VICR traded down $16.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.78. 1,536,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,975. Vicor has a 52 week low of $38.71 and a 52 week high of $89.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 55.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Vicor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VICR has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vicor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vicor

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicor

In other Vicor news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vicor by 51.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vicor by 109.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

(Get Rating)

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.