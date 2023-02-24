Vienna Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,328,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.41.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 19,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total value of $1,860,688.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,164.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 19,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total transaction of $1,860,688.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,164.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total transaction of $274,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 661,296 shares of company stock valued at $76,835,781 in the last quarter. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $3.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,884,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,888,227. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $179.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

