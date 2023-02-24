Vienna Asset Management LLC Makes New $78,000 Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 439 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Visa makes up 0.2% of Vienna Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Visa by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,092,940,000 after buying an additional 200,057 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,270,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,357,438,000 after acquiring an additional 77,186 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,200,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,598,996,000 after acquiring an additional 135,832 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,157,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,337,444,000 after purchasing an additional 383,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Visa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,724,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,308,444,000 after purchasing an additional 148,594 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,824,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,668,946. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $234.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.29. The firm has a market cap of $413.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,545 shares of company stock worth $23,379,061 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

