Vienna Asset Management LLC Takes $33,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 377.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.57.

Zoetis Trading Down 2.5 %

Zoetis stock traded down $4.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.21. 732,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,181. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.52. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $201.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

See Also

