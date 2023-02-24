Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €127.00 by UBS Group

Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) has been given a €127.00 ($135.11) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($122.34) target price on Vinci in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays set a €111.00 ($118.09) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €117.00 ($124.47) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($140.43) price objective on Vinci in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €129.00 ($137.23) target price on Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Vinci Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of DG stock opened at €107.74 ($114.62) on Wednesday. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of €69.54 ($73.98) and a fifty-two week high of €88.80 ($94.47). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €101.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €95.21.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

