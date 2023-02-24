Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires 218 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 23.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at $1,397,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 631,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,767,000 after buying an additional 101,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 206.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $68.38 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $68.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ACGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

Insider Activity

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at $12,566,603.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,566,603.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.