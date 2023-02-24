Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $659,000 Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 796,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,160,000 after purchasing an additional 381,300 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 240.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 185,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,237,000 after acquiring an additional 131,246 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 950,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,510,000 after buying an additional 87,896 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 117,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 1,315.3% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 213,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,934,000 after buying an additional 198,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on BRO shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.30.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $56.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.04. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.92 per share, with a total value of $196,928.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $943,169.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.