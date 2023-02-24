Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 14,371 Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 879.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 132.9% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 56.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus upped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

HRL stock opened at $45.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average of $46.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $44.08 and a 52 week high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

