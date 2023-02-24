Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDW. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in CDW by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDW opened at $204.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.11. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.86.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

