Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.65 (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.65 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Virtus Investment Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 37.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Virtus Investment Partners has a payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners to earn $27.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

NASDAQ VRTS traded down $2.76 on Friday, reaching $208.16. 70,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,143. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12 month low of $141.80 and a 12 month high of $249.37. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 13.06 and a current ratio of 13.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,513 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $285,232,000 after acquiring an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $215,182,000 after buying an additional 48,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,603 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $43,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,969,000 after acquiring an additional 68,002 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $24,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRTS. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

