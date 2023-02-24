Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.65 (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.65 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.
Virtus Investment Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 37.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Virtus Investment Partners has a payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners to earn $27.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.
Virtus Investment Partners Stock Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ VRTS traded down $2.76 on Friday, reaching $208.16. 70,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,143. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12 month low of $141.80 and a 12 month high of $249.37. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 13.06 and a current ratio of 13.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Investment Partners
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRTS. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.
Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile
Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.