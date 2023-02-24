Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Director Wes Cummins Acquires 7,500 Shares

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) Director Wes Cummins purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $335,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 446,792 shares in the company, valued at $19,980,538.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

On Tuesday, February 21st, Wes Cummins purchased 25,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,062,250.00.

On Friday, February 17th, Wes Cummins purchased 25,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Wes Cummins bought 20,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $802,000.00.

Vishay Precision Group Trading Down 2.0 %

VPG traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.67. 50,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,790. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.23. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $592.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $96.24 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 500.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc is a global, diversified company focused on precision measurement sensing technologies, including specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems. Its precision measurement sensing products and solutions are designed-in by customers and address growing applications across an array of industries and markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.