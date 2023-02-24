Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMIGet Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 304,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,916,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,792 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,232 shares of company stock valued at $294,958 in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.33. 1,690,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,715,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.11.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Citigroup began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

