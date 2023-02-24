Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $2.01 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.68. 2,501,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,399,096. The stock has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $212.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.35 and a 200-day moving average of $182.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

