Visionary Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 42,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 46.2% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,499,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,966,268. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.29.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

