Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 33,889 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,889 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 62.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $86,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 113.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $168,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IQLT traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $33.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,886. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.91. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $37.58.

