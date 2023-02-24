Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 5,820 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,432 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,820 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 332,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,338,000 after purchasing an additional 87,870 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 19,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

DVN stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,294,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,693,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.70. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.36. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.22.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.