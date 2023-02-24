VP (LON:VP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $727.82

Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 727.82 ($8.76) and traded as low as GBX 690 ($8.31). VP shares last traded at GBX 690 ($8.31), with a volume of 5,411 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($12.52) price objective on shares of VP in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.
VP Trading Down 0.8 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 696.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 727.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £282.66 million, a P/E ratio of 1,100.00 and a beta of 0.78.
VP Cuts Dividend
VP Company Profile
Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through UK Forks, Brandon Hire Station, ESS, Groundforce, TPA, MEP Hire, Torrent Trackside, Airpac Rentals, and TR Group businesses. The UK Forks business engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms use for construction and housebuilding sites.
Further Reading
