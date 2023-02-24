VP (LON:VP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $727.82

Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 727.82 ($8.76) and traded as low as GBX 690 ($8.31). VP shares last traded at GBX 690 ($8.31), with a volume of 5,411 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($12.52) price objective on shares of VP in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get VP alerts:

VP Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 696.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 727.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £282.66 million, a P/E ratio of 1,100.00 and a beta of 0.78.

VP Cuts Dividend

VP Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. VP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,625.00%.

(Get Rating)

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through UK Forks, Brandon Hire Station, ESS, Groundforce, TPA, MEP Hire, Torrent Trackside, Airpac Rentals, and TR Group businesses. The UK Forks business engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms use for construction and housebuilding sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.