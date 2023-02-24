Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Trading 2.3% Higher

Walker River Resources Corp. (CVE:WRR – Get Rating) shares rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 18,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 112,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Walker River Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.29. The stock has a market cap of C$7.92 million, a P/E ratio of -107.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Walker River Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Lapon Canyon gold project with 147 claims located in Nevada. The company was formerly known as Rhino Exploration Inc and changed its name to Walker River Resources Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walker River Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker River Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.