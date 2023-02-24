Wanchain Market Capitalization Tops $55.50 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $55.50 million and $2.11 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 23.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00079408 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00056266 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000346 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00009980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00027126 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001101 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001977 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,194,287 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

