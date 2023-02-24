WAX (WAXP) Price Up 10.5% Over Last 7 Days

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 24th. One WAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0868 or 0.00000373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $205.68 million and $38.97 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WAX has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,370,551,537 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,370,297,786.150752 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.08867623 USD and is up 6.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $36,587,462.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

