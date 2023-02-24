Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,522,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $82,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of W. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at about $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 42.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 51.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $38.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 3.06. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $143.40.

W has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.77.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $120,099.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,885,115.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $54,029.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,585 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $120,099.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,214 shares in the company, valued at $6,885,115.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,513 over the last 90 days. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

