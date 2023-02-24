Wedbush Trims Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Target Price to $90.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Wedbush from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PZZA. Northcoast Research downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.69.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.33. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.49.

Institutional Trading of Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 49.32% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $526.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John’s International

(Get Rating)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.