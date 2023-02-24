Wedbush Weighs in on Tri Pointe Homes, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Tri Pointe Homes in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.40. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tri Pointe Homes’ current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TPH. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.48. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 537,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 84,202 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 129,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,113,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,693,000 after purchasing an additional 57,648 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tri Pointe Homes

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 94,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $1,780,688.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 371,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,029,485.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.