Wells Fargo & Company Boosts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $22.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of DraftKings from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of DraftKings from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.45.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $19.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average is $15.25. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $25.01.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The company had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth $69,110,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $32,704,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,342 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,108,000. Finally, Accomplice Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

