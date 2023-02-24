Wells Fargo & Company Increases AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target to $154.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AN. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of AutoNation to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut AutoNation from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut AutoNation from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Shares of AN opened at $141.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $158.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $0.48. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 62.12%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 62,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $7,355,731.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,096,978 shares in the company, valued at $718,955,645.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $13,102,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,878,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,225,040.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 62,379 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $7,355,731.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,096,978 shares in the company, valued at $718,955,645.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,172 shares of company stock valued at $67,416,215 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $1,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

