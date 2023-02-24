WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Position Lifted by Impactive Capital LP

Impactive Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,156,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,189 shares during the period. WEX accounts for approximately 14.3% of Impactive Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Impactive Capital LP owned about 4.95% of WEX worth $273,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,819,000 after purchasing an additional 131,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of WEX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after purchasing an additional 164,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of WEX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,238,000 after purchasing an additional 46,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

WEX Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of WEX stock traded down $2.52 on Friday, reaching $189.03. 58,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,084. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $204.05. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.40.

Insider Transactions at WEX

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $199,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,295.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $199,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,295.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 2,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.43, for a total value of $486,467.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,805.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,885,791. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on WEX from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.09.

About WEX

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Read More

