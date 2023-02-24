Whitbread (LON:WTB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,680.10

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,680.10 ($32.27) and traded as high as GBX 3,098.79 ($37.32). Whitbread shares last traded at GBX 3,087 ($37.17), with a volume of 371,423 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTB. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,510 ($42.27) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($42.15) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($37.33) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($50.58) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Whitbread presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,690 ($44.44).

Get Whitbread alerts:

Whitbread Trading Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,917.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,682.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.71. The stock has a market cap of £6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,039.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whitbread

About Whitbread

In other Whitbread news, insider Fumbi Chima acquired 957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,108 ($37.43) per share, for a total transaction of £29,743.56 ($35,818.35). In other news, insider Cilla Snowball bought 2,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,078 ($37.07) per share, for a total transaction of £69,501.24 ($83,696.10). Also, insider Fumbi Chima bought 957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,108 ($37.43) per share, with a total value of £29,743.56 ($35,818.35). 3.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.