Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 33.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays set a C$14.00 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.92.

Whitecap Resources stock traded up C$0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$10.45. 2,194,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,080. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$7.70 and a 12 month high of C$12.71. The firm has a market cap of C$6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.83.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim sold 130,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.99, for a total value of C$1,298,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 581,200 shares in the company, valued at C$5,806,188. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

