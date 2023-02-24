WhiteCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $692,214.85 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $72.65 million and approximately $692,214.85 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0951 or 0.00000413 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.95 or 0.00394659 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00028231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00014636 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000843 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017257 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,509,530 coins and its circulating supply is 764,041,763 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

