WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WOW. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on WideOpenWest from $19.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark lowered their price target on WideOpenWest to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

WideOpenWest Stock Up 6.8 %

NYSE WOW opened at $12.40 on Friday. WideOpenWest has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $22.94. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.23). WideOpenWest had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision broadband services. It offers high-speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business customers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

