WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2023

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOWGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WOW. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on WideOpenWest from $19.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark lowered their price target on WideOpenWest to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

WideOpenWest Stock Up 6.8 %

NYSE WOW opened at $12.40 on Friday. WideOpenWest has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $22.94. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOWGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.23). WideOpenWest had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WideOpenWest

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WideOpenWest

(Get Rating)

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision broadband services. It offers high-speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business customers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.