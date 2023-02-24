Willow Biosciences (TSE:WLLW) Shares Down 4.3%

Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW – Get Rating) shares were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 24,202 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 45,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Willow Biosciences Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 19.96 and a quick ratio of 19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.99 million, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12.

About Willow Biosciences

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company also produces cannabidiol, cannabigerol, and varin cannabinoids, such as cannabigerovarin, cannabidivarin, and tetrahydrocannabivarin.

