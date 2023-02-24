WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Mcmorgan & Co. LLC

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. WillScot Mobile Mini makes up approximately 0.5% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,150,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $492,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 92,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 601.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 100,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 86,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of WSC stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.42. The company had a trading volume of 549,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,288. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $53.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WSC shares. Barclays increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

