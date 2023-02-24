Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $161.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $148.00 to $161.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.48% from the stock’s previous close.

WING has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $167.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Wingstop from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.82.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WING traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.16. 359,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.60. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $193.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.18 and a 200-day moving average of $144.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.96 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Wingstop by 535.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

