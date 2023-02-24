Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $161.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $148.00 to $161.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.48% from the stock’s previous close.
WING has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $167.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Wingstop from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.82.
Wingstop Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WING traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.16. 359,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.60. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $193.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.18 and a 200-day moving average of $144.71.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Wingstop by 535.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.
About Wingstop
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
