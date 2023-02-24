Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $148.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.47.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $174.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 123.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.60. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $193.74.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Wingstop by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Wingstop by 535.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 3,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Featured Stories

