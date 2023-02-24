WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Stock Price Down 1.1%

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.84 and last traded at $37.98. Approximately 172,098 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 218,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.42.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Melone Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 78,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 14,816 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares during the period.

