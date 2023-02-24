Wolfe Research Upgrades Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to “Outperform”

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $127.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.79.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $110.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.35 and a 200 day moving average of $100.19. The firm has a market cap of $280.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $115.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 44.27%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

