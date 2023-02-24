Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.23–$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $149.00 million-$150.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $149.51 million. Workiva also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.13–$0.10 EPS.

Workiva Price Performance

Workiva stock opened at $88.87 on Friday. Workiva has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.34 and its 200-day moving average is $78.34.

Get Workiva alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WK shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Insider Activity at Workiva

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 9,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $827,022.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,649,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 9,182 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $827,022.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,649,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 7,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $707,607.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,180.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,818. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,328,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,722,000 after purchasing an additional 33,593 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Workiva by 23.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,426,000 after buying an additional 564,500 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Workiva by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,985,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,733,000 after buying an additional 227,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Workiva by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,421,000 after buying an additional 25,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Workiva by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 941,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,779 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.