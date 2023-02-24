Worth Venture Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWFL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PowerFleet by 23.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 47,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PowerFleet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,577,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 43,027 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in PowerFleet during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. State Street Corp raised its position in PowerFleet by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in PowerFleet during the first quarter valued at about $715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWFL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,044. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $3.97.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

